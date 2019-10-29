Mountain Top Party Line

By Ivalien Reynolds

It was time for the Rock Castle Reunion at the Woolwine Methodist Church. There was a large crowd in attendance. Many stories and lots of good food was the order of the day. Thanks to Beverly Woody for taking me. I was glad that her husband Mark was able to join us. Thanks to Mark for keeping me warm with his jacket. Seems I was the only one cold. It seems my hands are cold for some reason. It was a wonderful day.

I enjoyed going to the PARC Workshop and seeing the folks that attend the developmental center. They are so happy, and I’ve always enjoyed going there. I’m praying I’ll be able to go there Christmas. It made my day to give the end tables to the center. I also I loved the Barn Quilt outside on the building.

So sorry to hear the death of Mrs. Minnie Jessup. My love and heartfelt sympathy to the family.

The booth (Sukka) on the front lawn of Patrick Springs Pentecostal Holiness represents the 40 years of travel in the wilderness. There was a lot of interest from people passing by and people going to pray. The day that I was going to pray for guidance about a problem, they had took it down.

When I went to the Pizza Place (Elizabeth’s), I had a birthday card and gift certificate I got in the mail. When I got home, I had a gift certificate from Sally Ann Turner and a card. Thank all of you so much. I reckon I am still celebrating. I’m so thankful for my friends — the very best caring people.

Thanks to the Men’s Ministry for the delicious meal of vegetable soup and grilled cheese sandwich and pudding. As my grandmother Nannie Hall would say, “that’s good enough for the president.”

It’s always good to see Jerry and Rhonda Morgan. Thanks for all the neat things you find for me. Give my love to Andy and I will keep him on the prayer list at all times.

Mary Ann called from D.C. and she was getting things ready for Trick or Treaters.

Food for Thought

If we were supposed to talk more than we listen, we would have two mouths and one ear — by Mark Twain.

Lord, keep your arm around my shoulders and your hand over my mouth. (This is so good, I put it in a second time.)

Husbands Delight

4 oz. cream cheese

1 (8oz) carton sour cream

1 small onion, chopped

1 lb. ground chuck

1 tbl. butter

1 (8oz.) can tomato sauce

1/2 tsp sugar

1/2 tsp salt

Dash of pepper

1 (5oz) pkg. narrow egg noodles

Grated cheddar cheese

Mix cream cheese, sour cream, and onion. Brown meat in butter. Add seasonings, and tomato sauce. Cook noodles as direct on package. Layer noodles, beef mixture and cream cheese mixture in 2 qt. casserole. Top with grated cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Serves 4 to 6.