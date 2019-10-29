Electrical Contractor Renewal Class Set

Surry Community will be offering Electrical Contractor Renewal eight-hour class or four-hour class on Tuesday, Nov. 5 and Thursday, Nov. 7, from 6 to 10 p.m. in Room J-103, Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson, N.C.

North Carolina requires professional tradesmen to obtain yearly Continuing Education Units (CEUs), which SCC schedules regularly. These classes are offered upon approval of the appropriate licensing board for CEUs toward license renewal and are not sponsored by the boards.

All classes require that students have the current code book. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. Cost is $71. Call (336) 386-3398 for more information.

