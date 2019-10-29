Fall Wrap Up and Spring Planning Gardening Workshop on Nov. 12

A fall wrap up and spring planning gardening workshop will be held at Surry Community College’s Pilot Center, 612 East Main St., Pilot Mountain, N.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m.

This final class of the season will focus on the practices used in spring and fall as the gardening season wraps up.

Pre-registration and pre-payment of $20 for each class are required. The classes may be available free through Surry Skill-UP; call to apply. For more information, call (336) 386-3618. To follow the Horticulture program on Facebook and Instagram, follow @surryhorticulture.

