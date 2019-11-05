Arrests reported

The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office reported the following:

Roger Villarreal,69, Patrick County Jail, was charged Oct. 25 with 26 counts of violating a protective order. Investigator Tennille E. Jessup made the arrest.

Kandyn Dakota Keffer,18, of Bassett, was charged Oct. 27 with one count each reckless driving, driving while intoxicated. Deputy J. D. Hubbard made the arrest.

Cynthia Marie Hughes, 36, was charged Oct. 27 with trespassing. Deputy O. Tejeda made the arrest.

Thatcher Lindwood Robertson, 24, of Ararat, was charged Oct. 27 with indecent liberties/proposed sex act. Deputy O. Tejeda made the arrest.

Cynthia Fulcher Epperly, 41, of Patrick Springs, was charged Oct. 29 with drug possession Schedule I or II. Deputy F. M. Hubbard made the arrest for Martinsville.

Thatcher Lindwood Robertson, 24, at the Patrick County Jail, was charged Oct. 29 with carnal knowledge of a child. Investigator Tennille Jessup made the arrest.

Zachary James Denny, 22, of Stuart was charged Oct. 29 with distribution of Schedule I or II substance. Deputy R. Bell made the arrest.

Mason Lee Barr, 20, of Hillsville, was charged Oct. 30 with one count each interfering with property rights of another, grand larceny. Trooper A.G Roberts made the arrest for Carroll County.

Thomas McDowell, 35, of Patrick Springs, was charged Oct. 31 with one count each strangling another causing wounding or injury, assault. Investigator Tennille Jessup made the arrest.

Bonnie Lou Brickles, 66, of Bullock was charged Oct. 31 with petty larceny. Investigator Steve Austin made the arrest.

James Arnold Jenness, 60, of Bullock, was charged Oct. 31 with petty larceny. Investigator Steve Austin made the arrest.

Teresa Lawson, 58, of Stuart, was charged Oct. 31 with assault. Sgt. D.L. Foley made the arrest.

Lewis Lawson, 60, of Stuart, was charged Oct. 31 with assault. Sgt. D L. Foley made the arrest.