One-stop registration day for Patrick County students

Advisers, admission personnel, and financial aid experts are coming to Patrick Henry Community College’s Patrick County site on Tuesday, Nov. 12, for an advising and registration day specifically for Patrick County students. From 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., students in Patrick County will have a convenient one-stop advising and registration event to get ready for next semester.

The following classes will be offered in Patrick County during the spring semester which begins January 8:

Basic Technical Mathematics

College Composition I

College Composition II

Developmental Math

Electrical Groundsman

General Biology II (with lab)

Introduction to Computer Apps/Concepts

Introduction to the Theatre

Mechatronics Bootcamp

Preparing for College English

Principles of Accounting I

Principles of Sociology

Shield Metal/Arc Welding Advanced

Statistical Reasoning

Survey of American Literature I

U.S. History II

Welding Metallurgy

For students unable to attend the open advising day on Nov. 12, PHCC’s Patrick County site facilitator, Angie Brown, can assist with registration. Contact her at 276-694-8778 or abrown@patrickhenry.edu.

The Patrick County site, located at 212 Wood Brothers Drive in Stuart, offers many of the services available at the main campus in Martinsville including placement testing, advising, free application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completion assistance, a computer lab, community gym, and tutoring. For more information, call (276) 694-8778.