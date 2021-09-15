<p class="yiv3934341735MsoNormal"><img class="size-medium wp-image-44075 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/Obit1-300x200.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="200" \/>Aurora Mae Hawks infant daughter of Ethan James Hawks and Sara Mae Leath of Galax, Virginia passed away Friday September 3, 2021 in the Twin County Regional Hospital.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv3934341735MsoNormal">Aurora was born on Friday, September 3, 2021.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv3934341735MsoNormal">In addition to her parents, Aurora is survived by her maternal grandparents Shannon and Phillip Belcher of Meadows of Dan, Virginia; Billy Gene Leath of Stuart, Virginia; , paternal grandparents Donnie and Janet Hawks of Low Gap, North Carolina; great-grandparents Janet Clark and Kathryn Morton; several special aunts, uncles and cousins.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv3934341735MsoNormal">A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM in the Vaughan-Guynn Chapel with Jonathan Goins officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 AM until time for the service at the funeral home. Flowers will be appreciated, or donations may be made to the \u201cLuke Still Lives On\u201d at\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.lukeliveson.org\/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer">www.lukeliveson.org<\/a>\u00a0 (512) 585-0154<\/p>
