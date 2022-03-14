Barry Warden Williams, age 60 of Stuart, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022. He was born in Patrick County on September 26, 1961, to the late Billy Dean Williams and Audrey Charlene Roberson Williams. Barry had a huge personality and a laugh that would light up the room. He loved putting a smile on people’s faces and was a father to everybody.

Surviving are his children, Chad (Kelly) Williams of Stuart, Collin (Elizabeth) Williams of Fancy Gap, Kade Williams of Stuart; two brothers, Ronnie (Debbie) Williams of Stuart, Mark (Sylvia Ann) Williams of Danville; one sister, Angela (Erica) Davis of High Point, NC; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4405 Cox Rd, Suite 110, Glen Allen, VA 23060. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.