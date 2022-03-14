Mr. Jesse Milton Foley, age 66 of Stuart, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. He was born in Patrick County on February 19, 1956, to the late Ophus Milton Foley and Effie Lawless Foley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Lynn Foley; and a brother, Perry Foley. Jesse was an avid fisherman and was a member of the Country Boys Bassmasters club.

Surviving is his wife, Diane Cassady Foley of the home; one son, Milton Ray Foley of Stuart; two grandchildren, Matthew Blake Foley, McKenzie Grace Foley; one sister, Judy Elgin of Woolwine; two brothers, Mike Foley of Stuart, Jerry Foley of Alabama; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart with Pastor Mark Wright officiating. Burial will follow in Patrick Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jesse M. Foley Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 307, Stuart, VA 24171. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.