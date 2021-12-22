<img class="aligncenter wp-image-59468 size-full" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/12\/Bassett.jpg" alt="" width="1080" height="720" \/>By Ashlee Mullis\r\n\r\nThe Lady Cougars scored an impressive 57-36 win over Bassett at home on December 17.\r\n\r\nThe Lady Bengals had a 20-14 lead at the end of the 1st, but the Cougars outscored Bassett 20 to 10 in the second.\r\n\r\nMissy Hazard had 15 points, nine of those behind the three-point line. She also had six assists, four steals, and four rebounds.\r\n\r\nAllahah Mitchell had 11 points, four rebounds, and one steal.\r\n\r\nAniya Penn had 10 points, four rebounds, two steals, and one assist.
