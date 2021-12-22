<img class=" wp-image-59471 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/12\/basket_ball_1640085137-300x169.jpg" alt="" width="217" height="122" \/>By Ashlee Mullis\r\n\r\nThe Varsity Lady Cougar team travelled to Dan River Dec. 16 and brought home a 49-43 win.\r\n\r\nThe score was tied at 10 at the end of the 1st quarter, but Patrick County outscored the Lady Wildcats in the 2nd and 3rd to earn the win.\r\n\r\nMissy Hazard led the Cougars with 12 points, four rebounds, five assists, and three steals.\r\n\r\nAniya Penn put up 10 points, had seven rebounds, three steals, and three assists.\r\n\r\nMarissa Brown had 10 points, four rebounds, and one steal.\r\n\r\nCoach Donny Rakes said he was pleased with the outcome.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt was a really good win for our very young team. Still without three starters, our freshmen and sophomores are really growing up and learning the game. In a very back and forth game, we showed more composure than in recent games, and I was proud of that,\u201d Rakes said.\r\n\r\n\u201cA big shout-out to Kimora Wimbush, a freshman who held LeFarmer to only 12 points after she had scored 25 the first time we played. I thought that was the difference in the game,\u201d he said.
