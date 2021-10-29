<span style="font-weight: 400"><img class="alignright wp-image-57825 size-medium" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/10\/Obit-Doss-e1635542790180-229x300.jpg" alt="" width="229" height="300" \/>Betty Elaine Hundley Doss, 92, of Stuart, VA died on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at her home. She was born in Patrick County on February 14, 1929 to the late Kenneth Grafton Hundley and Ada Griffin Hundley. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Marion Akers Doss and one grandson, Tim L. Shough.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">She was a member of Critz Baptist Church and was a homemaker for her loving family. <\/span><span style="font-weight: 400">She enjoyed giving out the local weather in Stuart on W.H.E.O. radio for many years.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Surviving are one daughter, Cheryl Gunter (Reverend Mark Hackler) of Stuart, one son Steve Doss (Rhonda) of Danville, VA, two sisters; Marie Hundley Biggs of Vernon Hill, VA, Judy Hundley\u00a0 Overby (Charles) of Spencer, VA and three grandchildren; Joseph Gunter (Amy Fansler), Kelly S. Burton (Todd), Kenneth B. Doss (Staci), and five great-grandchildren, Anna and Noah Burton, Walker and Easton Doss, Catherine Gunter.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Prior to the 2:00 pm graveside service that will be held on Sunday, October 31, Mrs Doss can be viewed in the church sanctuary at Critz Baptist Church. Officiating are Pastors Allan Vass and Terry Ragsdale.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u00a0<\/span><span style="font-weight: 400">Memorials may be made to Critz Baptist Church P.O. Box 99 Critz, VA 24082 or to the charity of donor choice.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the Doss family.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400"><img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-57825" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/10\/Obit-Doss-229x300.jpg" alt="" width="229" height="300" \/>Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com<\/span>\r\n\r\n
