<p class="yiv6196109553MsoNormal"><img class="size-medium wp-image-57830 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/10\/Obit-Wood-300x300.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="300" \/>Mrs. Connie Turner Wood, age 69, of Woolwine passed away on\u00a0\u00a0Friday, October 29, 2021, at her home. She was born on December 3, 1951, in Radford, Virginia to the late Ralph W. Turner and Lillian Conner Turner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Jesse Wood Sheppard. Connie retired from the United States Postal Service as Postmaster with 35 years of service.\u00a0\u00a0She had a distinguished career, winning many awards.\u00a0\u00a0She was a member of the National Association of Postmasters of the United States, where she served as president of the Virginia Chapter of NAPUS.\u00a0\u00a0She was a member of Woolwine United Methodist Church. She served many years as a Girl Scout leader.\u00a0\u00a0Connie was known for her flare for scrapbooking, enthusiasm for genealogy, stamp collecting, passion for camping and traveling, and especially her wonderful cooking.\u00a0\u00a0Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv6196109553MsoNormal">Mrs. Wood is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Benny Wood of the home; two children, Wendy Sheppard and Justin Wood, all of Woolwine; two grandchildren, Sarah Sheppard (Auztin Parrott) and Kirstin Wood; one great-grandchild, Hazel Parrott; one sister, Stephanie Martin (Terry) of Woolwine; brother-in-law, Ronnie Wood (Peggy) of Winston Salem, North Carolina; her beloved dog and constant companion, Emma; and nieces and nephews.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv6196109553MsoNormal">A Celebration of Life service for Mrs. Wood will be held on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Shaun Draughn officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service on Sunday at the Funeral Home.\u00a0\u00a0Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jesse Wood Sheppard Memorial Scholarship Fund, c\/o Stuart Rotary Club, P.O. Box 562, Stuart, VA 24171.\u00a0\u00a0Online condolences may be sent by visiting\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.moodyfuneralservices.com\/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer">www.moodyfuneralservices.com<\/a>.<\/p>
