Bibey returns to Danbury after IBMA Win

Stokes County Native Alan Bibey, IMBA’s 2019 Mandolin Player of the Year, and his band Grasstowne are returning to Stokes County, North Carolina on Sunday, Dec. 15 for a concert, workshop and award celebration at The Arts Place of Stokes, 502 Main Street in Danbury, N.C.

Since first hitting the bluegrass scene in the early 1980s, Bibey made a name for himself as one of the most creative and technically gifted mandolin performers in bluegrass and acoustic music. He is a five time SPBGMA (Society for Preservation of Bluegrass Music Association) winner and in September, took home his first IBMA Mandolin Player of the Year, a category that included the likes of Sam Bush, Sierra Hull, Ronnie McCoury, and Frank Solivan.

Bibey’s return home Sunday will include a performance with his band Grasstowne, a group known for flawless performances with each band member displaying a comfortable virtuosity, playing as a unit with remarkable clarity and cohesion.

Grasstowne includes Zak McLamb on bass, Laura Orshaw on fiddle and vocals, Tony Watt on guitar, Justin Jenkins on banjo, and Bibey on mandolin.

The concert begins at 3:30 pm and also will include an on-stage interview with Bibey, and post-show meet and greet with the band. Tickets are $26 general admission and $24 for Stokes County Arts Council members.

Bibey will also conduct a workshop and demonstration from 1 to 2 p.m., limited to the first twenty to register. Workshop admission is $12 per person.

For tickets or more information, visit www.StokesArts.org or call 336 593-8159.