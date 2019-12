The third annual Grand Illumination Tree Lighting Ceremony officially jumpstarted the Christmas season in Stuart on Dec. 6.

The crowd gathered for the event participated in a group rendition of Jingle Bells, as merriment and laughter filled the air.

The Patrick County Alzheimer’s Group sold love lights in honor or in memory of a loved one. Those lights helped brighten the tree that is located in front of the Patrick County Courthouse on Main Street.