UVA Wise Papa Joe Smiddy Bluegrass Band to be featured in Crooked Road Series

The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail presents the UVA Wise Papa Joe Smiddy Bluegrass Band in concert on Thursday, December 12th from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace (formerly Heartwood) in Abingdon, VA. This concert is part of The Crooked Road Music Series.

The UVA Wise Papa Joe Smiddy Bluegrass Band, founded by Richard Galyean and directed by Chris Rose, offers students and community members the opportunity to learn about and perform traditional music of the southern Appalachian region as well as other styles and genres. The band is named for University of Virginia at Wise Chancellor Emeritus Dr. Joseph C. “Papa Joe” Smiddy, for his dedication to the college and his love of music. They have performed widely throughout the region, as well as in Europe.

The Crooked Road Music Series takes place each Thursday at the SWVA Cultural Center & Marketplace. Visit the SWVA Cultural Center & Marketplace and experience Southwest Virginia’s creative and authentic culture. Located off I-81 at Exit 14 in Abingdon, VA, the Cultural Center features youth artists each 2nd Thursday along with open jams on the 1st, 3rd, 4th (and 5th) Thursdays to showcase Southwest Virginia performers.

As part of The Crooked Road’s Thursday night live music, the SWVA Cultural Center & Marketplace Cafe features SWVA patty melt and black bean, beef and sweet potato chili. Admission to the concert is free and donations will be accepted for Crooked Road Traditional Music Education Program (TMEP).

More information can be found at The Crooked Road website,www.thecrookedroad.org, and at SWVAculturalcenter.com. For additional information, please call (276) 492-2400, ext. 2409 or email: admin@thecrookedroad.org.