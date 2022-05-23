Mr. Billy Lee Martin, age 74 of Lawsonville, NC, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, NC. He was born in Stokes County, NC to the late Coy Martin and Annie Kate Clark Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ada “Tom” Pack Martin; a great grandson, Carson Wayne Haden; a daughter-in-law, Wendy Ann Martin; one brother, Aaron Martin; and two sisters, Kay Lowe, and an infant sister. Billy had retired from Weiland Copper.

Surviving is his son, Billy “B.J.” Martin; a daughter, Melinda “Sissy” Bowman; a special son, Brantley Goins all of Lawsonville, NC; four grandchildren, Dustin, Heather, Rikki, Lynzie; three great grandchildren, Raelynn, Kolton, Ariya; two sisters, Peggy Sisk, Hazel Craig both of Lawsonville, NC; four brothers, John Martin of Lawsonville, NC, Thomas Martin of Sandy Ridge, NC, Roger Martin of Lawsonville, NC, Jimmy Martin of Rocky Mount, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart with Pastor Shaun Draughn officiating. Burial will follow in the Aaron’s Corner Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday night from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.