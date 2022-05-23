Mr. Roger Dale Philpott, Sr., age 67 of Spencer, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at his home. He was born in Franklin County on August 12, 1954, to the late William Jefferson Philpott and Mary Katherine Philpott. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Ann Crowe Philpott. Roger was the owner/operator of Roger D. Philpott Excavating and attended Mill Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving is a grandson, Austin Philpott and special friend, Taylor Edwards of Spencer; a granddaughter, Olivia Philpott of Henry County; two sisters, Mary Anne Hopkins of Critz and Rita Doughton of Rocky Mount; four brothers, Randy Philpott, David Philpott, William Philpott, Jay Philpott all of Henry VA; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Brim officiating. Memorials may be made to Moorefield Store Vol. Fire Dept., c/o Norman Grogan, 1716 Virginia-Carolina Rd., Spencer, VA 24165. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.