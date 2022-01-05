<span style="font-weight: 400"><img class=" wp-image-42477 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/meeting__1609845576-300x200.jpg" alt="" width="287" height="191" \/>The Patrick County Board of Supervisors will elect a chairman and vice-chairman at its meeting on Monday, January 10.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Patrick County Administration Building in Stuart.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">In addition to selecting officers, the board is scheduled to consider a Code of Ethics, Robert\u2019s Rules of Governance, setting a meeting schedule for the year and announced committee appointments.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Scott Wickham, of Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates, is scheduled to present the county\u2019s audit report.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">The board also is scheduled to hear reports from Jason Wood, Acting Superintendent of Patrick County Public Schools, and Sean Adkins, director of Economic Development.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Job losses at the Patrick County Sheriff\u2019s Office will be discussed as well as ARPA Funds.\u00a0\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Retirees Janet Rorrer, Sharon Hooker and Ed Belcher will be honored as well as former supervisors Jane Fulk and Crystal Harris.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">The board may meet in closed session to discuss personnel, legal contract and real estate matters.<\/span>
Leave a Reply