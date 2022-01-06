<p class="yiv2798478306MsoNormal"><img class="size-medium wp-image-59951 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/01\/Obit-Bowman-224x300.jpg" alt="" width="224" height="300" \/>Mr. Lewis \u201cDwayne\u201d Bowman, age 50, of Spencer, Virginia passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy, North Carolina. He was born on September 6, 1971 in Patrick County. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Noeddie and Macy Bowman; his maternal grandparents, Akers and Beulah Handy, and one nephew, Eric Samuel Rorrer. Dwayne was a member of the Patrick County Patriots. He enjoyed everything outdoors, riding his side by side and his boat.\u00a0\u00a0He loved his family dearly, especially spending time with \u201cBug Bug\u201d (his grandson, Avery).<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv2798478306MsoNormal">Dwayne is survived by his devoted wife, Martha Coleman Bowman of the home; one daughter, Amber Bowman Biggs and husband, Jesse of Stuart; one son, Matthew Bowman of the home; one grandson, Avery Torres; mother and second dad, Brenda Sue Handy Collins and Jerry Collins of Stuart; father and second mom, Lewis Elwood Bowman and Judy Holt Bowman; one sister, Lisa Buckner and husband, Todd of Stuart; one brother, John Collins and wife, Jeannie of Stuart; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; and his beloved cat, Bear Bear.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv2798478306MsoNormal">A celebration of life service for Dwayne will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Stuart with Pastor David Heath officiating.\u00a0\u00a0The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.\u00a0\u00a0Friday evening at the funeral home and at other times at his home and his mother\u2019s home.\u00a0 Donations may be made to Lewis Dwayne Memorial Fund, c\/o Moody Funeral Home, P.O. Box 307, Stuart, VA 24171.\u00a0\u00a0Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.<\/p>
