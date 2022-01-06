<p class="yiv0760128250MsoNormal"><img class=" wp-image-59954 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/01\/Obit-Rogers-211x300.jpg" alt="" width="238" height="338" \/>Mrs. Rachel Virginia Rogers, age 103 of Stuart, Virginia passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection.\u00a0\u00a0She was born in Patrick County on September 5, 1918, to the late William Walter Rogers and Sallie Shockley Rogers.\u00a0\u00a0In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Walter Rogers, daughter and son-in-law, Sally and David Tatum; sons-in-law, James Howell and Carlton Reynolds; granddaughter, Melissa Jo Howell; five brothers, Ernest, Andrew, Hughes, Billy, and Blaine Rogers; and four sisters, Ethel Handy, Ada Hall, Opal Rogers, and Emma Rogers.\u00a0\u00a0Mrs. Rogers attended Aaron\u2019s Corner Primitive Baptist Church and Concord United Methodist Church.\u00a0\u00a0She worked with her husband on their farm while raising their family.\u00a0\u00a0She loved gardening, cooking, canning, and enjoyed playing Rook, Scrabble, working a jigsaw puzzle, and coloring.\u00a0\u00a0She was constantly busy at some sort of activity.\u00a0\u00a0She was a very faithful lady and loved the Lord and her family so very much.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv0760128250MsoNormal">Mrs. Rogers is survived by two daughters, Maxine Howell and Frances Reynolds; six grandchildren, Brian Reynolds and wife, Kandi, Carla Darnell and husband, Roy, Wesley Tatum and wife, Sharon, James Blair Howell and wife, Cindy; Joanna Hutchins and husband, Kevin, and Patrick Tatum; twelve great-grandchildren, Dr. Cassandra Carter, Cameron Tatum, Joshua Pegram, Jordan Pegram, Elisabeth Hutchins, Rachel Hutchins, Elijah Hutchins, Hope Hutchins, Heather Stack, Zack Darnell, Derek Reynolds,\u00a0\u00a0and Jessica Reynolds; four great-great-grandchildren, Audrey Pegram, Tobias Pegram, Abigail Pegram, and Benjamin Pegram; and numerous nieces and nephews.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv0760128250MsoNormal">A funeral service for Mrs. Rogers will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Stuart with Pastor James Blair Howell officiating.\u00a0\u00a0Burial will immediately follow in Minnie\u2019s Chapel Wesleyan Church Cemetery.\u00a0\u00a0The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services on Saturday afternoon at the funeral home.\u00a0\u00a0If desired memorial donations may be made to PARC Workshop, 674 Wood Brothers Drive, Stuart, VA\u00a0\u00a024171.\u00a0\u00a0The family requests no food be taken to the home.\u00a0\u00a0Online condolences may be sent by visiting<span style="color: #000000">\u00a0<a style="color: #000000" href="http:\/\/www.moodyfuneral\/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer">www.moodyfuneral<\/a>services.com. \u00a0<\/span><\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv0760128250MsoNormal">The family wants to express their sincerest appreciation to the staff at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection for their impeccable care and love for our Granny.<\/p>
