Canvass nets no changes in election totals

No changes were announced following a canvass of voters participating in the Nov. 5 election, according to Patrick County Registrar Susan Taylor.

Nearly 40 percent of the 12,007 total number of registered Patrick County voters participated in the Nov. 5 election, according to data provided by Taylor.

She added that 35.36 percent of the 11,991 registered voters participated in the 2015 election.

This year, “I was somewhat pleased with the turnout. Of course, we always want to see more people turnout, but that was good for an off-year local election and considering we didn’t have a lot of opposition for the candidates. I think it turned out fairly well,” Taylor said.

Data provided by Taylor showed that 39.96 percent cast a ballot in the Nov. 5 General Election.

When broken down by district, data showed that 629, or 26.307 percent, of the 2,391 registered voters in the Dan River District visited the polls.

In the Peters Creek District, 1,184, or 46.322 percent of the 2,556 registered voters visited the polls.

In the Mayo River District, 39.493 percent, or 951, of the 2,408 registered cast a ballot at the polls.

In the Blue Ridge District, 42.969 percent, or 984, of the 2,290 registered visited the polls.

Data showed that 856 voters, or 36.240 percent of the 2,362 registered voters visited the polls in the Smith River District.

A total of 194 ballots were cast in the Central Absentee Precinct.

Data showed that 36.240 of voters participated in a referendum on the proposed Food and Beverage Tax. The measure won support of 2,943 voters, with 1,712 opposed to the measure.

The total number of voters to participate was 4,655, data showed. A break-down by district showed:

Dan River- 251 supported the measure, 364 opposed, for a total of 615.

Peters Creek – 821 supported the proposed tax, 320 were opposed, for a total of 1,141.

Mayo River – 564 supported the proposal, 363 opposed, for a total of 927.

Blue Ridge – 636 in support, 317 opposed, for a total 953.

Smith River – 534 voted for the proposal, 302 voted against, for a total of 836.

Central Absentee Precinct – 137 in support, 46 opposed, for a total of 183 ballots cast.