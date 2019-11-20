Sanctuary planned to house senior animals

A special home for horses, dogs and cats is coming to Patrick County.

The Willow Branch Animal Sanctuary, to be located in Patrick Springs, will be a home for older animals that are not wanted or that have been mistreated, neglected or, for whatever reason, no longer have a home.

The sanctuary will provide senior horses (30 years or older), all breed dogs (seven years or older), and cats (ten years or older) a safe and loving home-like setting in which they can receive personal attention, food, medical care, exercise and love. The sanctuary is for senior animals regardless of medical condition as well as for those needing hospice care.

Willow Branch will also offer a safe home for animals of hospice human patients undergoing treatment. Part of the organization’s mission is to actively promote foster care and suitable adoptions of the animals in their care.

According to founder Jean Grace, “We have a lifetime commitment to all the senior animals that come into our care. They will either live out their lives with us at the sanctuary or will be adopted into a wonderful, permanent home.”

Members of the organization will host a meet-and-greet on Saturday, Nov. 30 to introduce Willow Branch and its mission to the people of Patrick and surrounding counties. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the former Skipper’s Restaurant in Patrick Springs.

Organizers invite anyone interested to stop by for a free BBQ sandwich (donations always accepted), meet the board of directors and learn about this much-needed mission to care for our senior animals.