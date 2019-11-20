Tax due date approaching

Thursday, Dec. 5 is the due date for payment of all second half 2019 Real Estate Taxes and 2019 Personal Property Taxes and Vehicle License Fees.

If you have not received a statement, contact the Treasurer’s Office immediately.

A 10% penalty is added to unpaid taxes on Friday, Dec. 6, and 10% per annum interest begins to accrue on the unpaid tax plus penalty 26 days after the due date. Payments are honored if postmarked by the post office Dec. 5, 2019.

Pay in person at the Treasurer’s Office, which is located in the Veterans Memorial Building, Room 221, in Stuart.

Payments also may be mailed to Sandra K. Stone, Treasurer, P.O. Box 668 Stuart, Va., 24171. Make check or money order payable to Treasurer, Patrick County.

Office hours: Monday-Friday 8:30-5:00 (open through lunch). Telephone 276-694-7257

The Treasurer’s Office will close at noon on Wednesday Nov. 27, and remain closed through Friday Nov. 29 for the Thanksgiving Holiday.