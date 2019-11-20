“Dreams, Schemes, and Time Machines” on Stage at The Arts Place

Musical theater returns to The Arts Place Nov. 22 and 24, with “Dreams, Schemes, and Time Machines.”

This showcase features local community members performing songs and scenes from classic Broadway shows like Newsies, Anastasia, Fiddler on the Roof, and more. Cast includes Jennifer Thomas, Elisabeth Thomas, Lilyanah Thomas, Lindsey Kinsel, Lee Bodenhamer, Sam Anderson, Whitney Spencer, Madison Sitterlee, Ken Olsen, Addie Murray, Katie Lee, Django Burgess, Zinnia Burgess, and Beth Smith.

Showtime for Friday evening’s performance is 7 p.m. Sunday matinee performance at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission, $7 for SCAC members, and $5 for youth 18 and under. They can be purchased online or over the phone by calling (336) 593-8159.

The Arts Place of Stokes is located at 502 Main Street, Danbury, N.C. More information is available online at www.artsplaceofstokes.org.