Christmas comes to the Patrick County Branch Library

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Patrick County Branch Library, with six trees decorated for the holidays. Decorated by a wide range of organizations, the trees are on display now through Tuesday Dec. 31.

This is a fundraiser for the six participating organizations. The public is asked to vote for their favorite tree by making a monetary donation in the voting box. All money raised will be awarded to representatives of the organizations.

The local organizations participating are: DeHart Park in Stuart, raising money for new playground equipment; Bull Mountain Arts, bringing art to our community; Caring Hearts Free Clinic, medically serving those in need; Smith River Rescue Squad, volunteering their time to help our friends and neighbors; Stuart Volunteer Fire Department, helping those in our community; the Patrick County Branch Library, raising money for the Lego Club.

For more information contact the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce office at (276) 694-6012 or visit, www.patrickchamber.com