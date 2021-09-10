[caption id="attachment_56375" align="aligncenter" width="720"]<img class="wp-image-56375 size-full" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/09\/Claudville.jpg" alt="" width="720" height="480" \/> Jason Foley Iroler[\/caption]\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said a Claudville man has been arrested on multiple counts of distribution of methamphetamine.\u00a0\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Jason Foley Iroler, 45, of 295 Pedigo Ridge Road, was arrested Thursday on five counts each distribute methamphetamine and distribute methamphetamine in excess of 28 grams. He also was charged with one misdemeanor count of operating a common nuisance drug dwelling.\u00a0\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Smith said that the indictments handed down Monday from a Patrick Grand Jury were the result of an investigation that had taken place over the past several months.\u00a0\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cOur evidence suggests that\u201d one person \u201cwas one of the major suppliers of methamphetamine in the Ararat and Claudville areas of our county,\u201d Smith said Friday.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">The Patrick County Sheriff\u2019s Office Tactical Response Team executed a search warrant on Iroler\u2019s home on Thursday morning, and he was taken into custody.\u00a0\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Methamphetamine allegedly was seized at the residence during the search warrant execution, Smith said.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">The Surry County, N.C. Sheriff\u2019s Office assisted in the investigation.<\/span>
Leave a Reply