<img class="size-medium wp-image-56362 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/09\/Fain-Joel-Herman-220x300.jpg" alt="" width="220" height="300" \/>\r\n\r\nMr. Joel Herman Fain, age 79 of Stuart, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at his home.\u00a0 He was born in Patrick County on April 15, 1942 to the late Paul Harold Fain and Lois Lee Dollarhite Fain.\u00a0 In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister and two brothers-in-law, Mary Audrey and Thomas Gregory and Elder Donnie Conner; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Howard and Hollis Fain and Homer and Anna Fain.\u00a0 Herman enjoyed fishing, making apple butter, gardening, beekeeping, but most of all spending time with his family. He loved attending church and was known for his gentle nature.\r\n\r\nSurviving is his loving wife of 53 years, Linda Rorrer Fain of the home; two daughters and sons-in-law, Mary and Bradley Slate of Ararat, Deanna and Scott Eastridge of Stuart; four grandchildren, Kayla Goble and husband, Ben, Lauren Benfield and husband, Josh, Emily Eastridge, Evan Eastridge; four great grandchildren, Emersyn and Hunter Goble, Madelyn and Maddox Benfield; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Lucy Conner, Elaine and Winfield Gammons, Bernice and Vernon Tilley all of Stuart; one brother, Vernon \u201cPete\u201d Fain of Stuart; and several nieces and nephews.\r\n\r\nA graveside service for Mr. Fain will be held Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in Conner\u2019s View Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder \u00a0Tim McGrady and Elder Eddie Bunn officiating.\u00a0 He will lie in state at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart on Tuesday from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m.\u00a0 If desired, memorials may be made to Conner\u2019s View Primitive Baptist Church, c\/o Barry Fain, 459 Woodland Drive, Stuart, Virginia 24171.\u00a0 Online condolences may be sent by visiting\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.moodyfuneralservices.com\/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer">www.moodyfuneralservices.com<\/a>.
