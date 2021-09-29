[caption id="attachment_56856" align="alignleft" width="300"]<img class="wp-image-56856 size-medium" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/09\/Jones-300x292.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="292" \/> Caroline Jones is seeking the Smith River District seat on the Patrick County School Board.[\/caption]\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">By Taylor Boyd<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Caroline Jones said it is hard for her to know the specific challenges facing the school division. However, she believes that communication and transparency between the school system and parents is one of the biggest opportunities for growth.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Jones, 38, is seeking the Smith River District seat on the Patrick County School Board in the November election. She is challenging incumbent Walter Scott.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cI think our communication lines need to be stronger. I\u2019m a pretty open book, and if people ask, I am willing to share my knowledge of the situation with them,\u201d she said.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Jones said the school board must be transparent and open with concerned members of the public, and she knows firsthand how that makes parents feel.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cIt makes you feel involved, it makes you feel heard, and a value of trust. I definitely plan on being transparent to give those feelings to other parents,\u201d she said.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Public involvement also is important when making decisions.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cTo include the residents of the community, again it\u2019s communication. I\u2019m a very vocal person and an active listener, and I reach out,\u201d she said.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Jones said that if she is elected, she will use community events that she is currently involved in to help gain insight from residents, as well as using social media to include residents in decision making.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cI\u2019m not looking at being a school board member for my personal views. I\u2019m looking at it to be a voice for the community, parents, and staff, not to go get my personal way,\u201d she said.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Jones also believes that COVID-19 is still a challenge because many parents are concerned about the impact the pandemic has had on students mentally and academically.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cI think we need to have continued conversations, both ways, and we need the support and the feedback from the board,\u201d she said.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">County schools excel at academics and have a strong academic record, she said.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cOur county has been known for many years for having a good education system, for having great teachers and staff, for having good grades and achieving state standards,\u201d she said.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">However, Jones also feels that academics is an area that needs more attention since COVID-19 impacted the grades of many youngsters, including her own.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cFrom a parent\u2019s standpoint, that\u2019s where I would say Patrick County is struggling right now. I can see firsthand how the COVID pandemic has impacted the education system of my children,\u201d she said.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Jones said she can\u2019t begin to imagine the struggles teachers went through in having to change the way they taught and change it quickly.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cSo, I can see how students have backslide with their academics,\u201d she said.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">As a mother, Jones also is vested in the success of the school system.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cI\u2019m invested not just for a year or two, my youngest is in first grade. So, I\u2019m invested in this school system for the success of not just my children but the children of our community and the children of our county,\u201d she said.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Jones does not support Critical Race Theory (CRT) being taught in classrooms and said she would oppose it. She is also an advocate for choice and does not support a mask mandate or a vaccine mandate.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Jones said her more than 16 years of experience in a leadership and management position will help earn the support of voters.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cI\u2019ve been a manager of people and a manager of processes. I\u2019m a teacher and trainer through my job with Walmart over multiple facilities, and I\u2019ve been over as many as 30 stores at a time,\u201d she said, adding that she also helps manage the money and profitability of those stores.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">She also has worked through COVID-19 and ensured efficient sanitary practices and safety guidelines were enforced.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Jones said she is looking forward to the opportunity to serve her district and feels honored to have the support from the community she has so far.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cI really hope that I have earned the trust and the faith to be the next school board member for the Smith River District,\u201d she said.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Jones currently works for Walmart as an Asset Protection Operations Lead. She graduated from Patrick County High School in 2001 and from Surry Community College in 2006 with an associate degree in early childhood development.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Jones has been married to her high school sweetheart, Jeremy, for 16 \u00bd years. The couple have two daughters, Analeigh and Maelynn, a 6th grader and a 1st grader at Woolwine Elementary School.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">In her spare time, Jones enjoys spending time with her daughters outdoors, hiking, running, and gardening. The couple also go to craft vendors shows on the weekend to sell their woodwork.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n
