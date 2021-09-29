[caption id="attachment_56853" align="aligncenter" width="640"]<img class="wp-image-56853 size-full" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/09\/Fundraiser.jpg" alt="" width="640" height="285" \/> A Penny Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Stuart Rotary Field to support the purchase of the Penny House in Patrick Springs.[\/caption]\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">By Taylor Boyd<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">A Penny Drive is set to be held next month to support the purchase of the Penny House in Patrick Springs.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">The drive-thru event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Stuart Rotary Field.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Sue Hall, of the Lord\u2019s Acre Committee, said because of COVID-19 concerns people can just drive up and drop their pennies off without needing to get out of their car.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe usually have a Lord\u2019s Acre Sale that second Saturday of every October, but we\u2019re not having one this year and we didn\u2019t have one last year. We just decided to have a penny drive and all the proceeds will go to the Penny House,\u201d she said.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">The group is in the process of purchasing the Penny House, a home in Patrick Springs that will accommodate victims of housefires while they are trying to get back on their feet. The group also helps those staying in the home with finding a jobs, purchasing medicine for seniors, and buying gas cards with the money raised during the annual sale.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Hall said the group has leased the property from the owner for the last 25 years for $1 per year. The owner is asking for $25,000 for the house, and it will be paid for in installments.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Susan Nobblet, also of the Lord\u2019s Acre Committee, said the house is worth about three times the price of what the group is paying.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cNow that we\u2019re looking to purchase it, we\u2019re going to have to hook up to city water and pay the taxes and everything,\u201d she added.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">After the event the committee will get together to count and organize the pennies.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cUsually, we have $1,500 to $1,600 just in pennies, and that helps us pay from one year to the next,\u201d Nobblet said.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Penny containers for donations have also been placed in different businesses in the county, including Liberty Home Care Services and the Wood Brothers Racing Museum.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Businesses interested in obtaining a penny container can call Hall at (276) 692-8732.<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n
