Community Calendar

Thursday, November 21

PAWS: The Patrick Animal Welfare Society will meet at 6:15 p.m. at the Hooker Building. All are welcome.

STEP: meeting at 3 p.m. at The Franklin Center, Rocky Mount.

*****

Friday, November 22

Auction: by Johnny White. 5 p.m. to benefit the Red Bank Ruritan Club, Red Bank School Rd., Claudville. Items include household goods, tools, toys, food, jewelry and more. Concessions available. For more information call, (276) 694-7190.

Stuart Farmers Market: Master Gardeners to answer your winter gardening questions and the Duck Donut Truck is coming back. Open 8 a.m. to noon for you to stock up on those holiday goodies.

*****

Saturday, November 23

Mtn Home Masonic Lodge #263: Boston Butt Sale, $30 per whole butt. Quantities limited. Order by contacting Jim Litten 694-2449, Jack Williams 694-5300 or JW Young 692-6625. Located at 111 Buena Vista, Ave. Stuart.

Thanksgiving meal: for those unable to have a Thanksgiving meal. Delivery, To-go or dine-In. 4 to 6 p.m. at the Ararat Ruritan Building. For delivery call (276) 251-7232

*****

Sunday, November 24

Mtn. View Church of God and Prophecy: Thanksgiving celebration, 10:30 a.m. Performance by “GOD CAN” gospel singers and lunch following the service. Located at 436 Mtn. View Church Road, Patrick Springs.

Local Author, Membership Meeting: Meadows of Dan resident and local author Aaron McAlexander will talk about his most recent book, “Shine on Mayberry Moon,” at the Patrick County Historical Society’s annual General Membership meeting at 2 p.m. at the Historical Museum (116 W. Blue Ridge Street) in Stuart.

*****

Saturday, November 30

Fairystone Christmas Bazaar: local authors, artists, crafters, woodworkers. A large variety of local talent. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 6687 Fairystone Hwy. Stuart. For more information email, bonnieturner8531@gamil.com.

Willow Branch Animal Shelter: Open house and BBQ. Come meet the team and have a BBQ on them. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the former Skipper’s restaurant parking Lot, Patrick Springs. For more information call, 694 – 0287.

******

Thursday, December 5

Woolwine Elementary School Craft Show: on December 5th from 5 to 9 pm in the school gym. PTO Meeting at 6 p.m. in the school auditorium. 6:30 p.m., special Visitor from the North Pole. Title One Math Bingo Night in the cafeteria following the PTO meeting. Call 930-2811 to register for the craft show and or Title One Math Bingo and Dinner Activity Night

Saturday, December 7

Country Breakfast/Holiday Bazaar: bake sale, vendors and Christmas shopping all in one place. Breakfast is 7:30 to 10 a.m. Bazaar is open from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Francisco Community Building, 7100 NC. Hwy. 89 West Westfield, NC. For more information call, (336) 351-4272.

Christmas Bazaar: Meadows of Dan VFW building, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 80 Mabry Mill Road, Meadows of Dan.

Stuart Farmers Market: Mistletoe Market 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

STEP Into Christmas Home Tour: set for Saturday, Dec. 7, tickets are now available for purchase at several local retail outlets. The tour, which features six historic properties in the Claiborne Avenue neighborhood of Rocky Mount, begins at 1 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m. Included in this year’s tour is a stop at the Historic High Street Cemetery, a Festival of Trees, and a reception at the Franklin Center on Claiborne Avenue. Tickets are $15 in advance; $20 at the gate. They may be purchased in Rocky Mount at Carter’s Fine Jewelry, Haywood’s Jewelers, and the STEP office on Dent Street. In Moneta they are available at Haywood’s Jewelers and PAC Interiors. Tickets are also available online through Eventbrite.com (search for STEP Into Christmas Home Tour) or can be reserved by calling the STEP office at 540-483-5142.

****

LIVE MUSIC: Live music featured at the Coffee Break every Tuesday from 8:30 – 11 a.m.

*****

VISION – 12 STEPS TO A SPIRITUAL JOURNEY: Meet every Thursday night, 7 – 8:30 p.m., Harvest Worship Center’s Fellowship Hall, 21225 Jeb Stuart Highway, Stuart. For more information, call (276) 229-9392.

*****

OPEN JAM: An open jam will be held every Friday from 7 – 10 p.m., music, food, family-friendly. Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road, Ararat.

*****

MEDITATION FOR BEGINNERS: Every first Thursday each month from 5 – 5:30 p.m., free, learn simple techniques to get started with an insight meditation practice. There will be a 10-minute meditation every meeting hosted by Garry Clifton. Patrick County Library.

******

COME TO THE TABLE, 12-STEP PROGRAM: A 12-step program centered in the Word of God and Jesus Christ, The Chain Breaker. Bring your hurts, hang-ups, and habits, and leave them. Meet every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Mayo Mountain Church, Claudville Highway, Stuart. Call (276) 229-7462 or (276) 694-7614 for information.

******

NEW LIFE BIKERS: New Life Bikers meet at Honduras Coffee Shop on the first Saturday of each month at 8:30 a.m., and on the third Thursday at 7 p.m. All bikers are welcome. For more information, call (276) 692-5740.

*****

COUNTRY BREAKFAST: Providence United Methodist Church will hold a country breakfast on the first Saturday of every month from 7:30 –10:30 a.m. Breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, apples, juice, and coffee. Donations benefit United Methodist men’s mission work. Eat-in or take out.

*****

Turkey Shoot: sponsored by the Smith River Wildlife Club. Starting Nov. 8th the club meets each Friday at 7 p.m. until Nov. 29, Smith River Wildlife Club Building, Charity Hwy., Woolwine. Trophy given away each night.

*****

BIG COUNTRY BREAKFAST: Willis Gap Community Center will hold a country breakfast on the first Saturday of each month from 7 – 10 a.m. homemade biscuits, apples, eggs, country ham, sausage, bacon, gravy, pancakes, and much more. Donations to Willis Gap Community Center.

*****

SPENCER-PENN CENTRE November: Barn Quilt Class: Third Thursday Trivia Night: November 21st at 6:30 p.m., Theme of the month: Classic TV. $10 per team. Teams of no more than 5 people. Winning team will go home with a prize. Concessions will be sold – cash only! Painting: November 22, 6 – 9 p.m., Join Genie as she guides students through this three hour class. Pre-registration and payment is required. Cost is $20/members and $25/non-members. Call the Centre at (276) 957-5757 for more information. Snow Globe: Saturday, November 23rd, 9 – 11 a.m. Instructor Vickie Wasoski. Make a mason jar snow globe. $8/members, $12/non-members. Christmas Movie & Dinner with Santa: Friday, December 6th, 6:30pm. We are so excited to announce this year’s Christmas event! Dinner and a surprise movie with Santa! Call the Centre for your reservations. $15/Adult includes dinner; $15/child includes dinner and a photo with Santa. Must register by November 29th. Open computer lab: Mondays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Computer Lab will be open to the public. High Speed Internet Access is available. Photography Club Meeting: November 7, Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Digital photography for amateurs, $24 annual dues. Story Time & Play Date: Mondays at 10:30 a.m. Carole-Anne Penn will lead story, songs, crafts and then play time with friends. Storytime and crafts are geared toward preschoolers, but all ages are welcome. Charles & Rose Hylton Library: Open Monday, Tuesday & Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sign up for a library card today. Book Club: Meets the third Thursday at 3:00 p.m., everyone is welcome. Call the Centre for the book selection. Chair Aerobics: Thursday Mornings with instructor, Paula Battle. 11:30 a.m., Free, M/HC Coalition for Health &Wellness. Aerobics: Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Instructor: Anita Hooker. This is a free class with the M/HC Coalition for Health & Wellness. Yoga: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m., $40 for 6 weeks, drop-in at $8 per class. Yoga mats provided –bring a blanket or towel. Free childcare provided for attendees. Call to register (276) 957-5757. 475 Spencer-Penn Road, Spencer

*****

HJDB Events – November:

20th – Game on. Games, Crafts, Fellowship. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Breakfast & Lunch available. 22nd – Friday Morning Jam Sessions. ‘The Kitchen Pickers.’ 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast $5. Lunch $6. 22nd – Quarter Auction. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. $5 for two paddles and one door prize ticket. Additional paddles available. 22nd – Paint Night. 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Paint with Genie’s Art. $25. 25th – Game on, Games. Crafts, Fellowship. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 25th – Bible Study. 10 a.m. Pastor TBD. 25th – Bible Study. 11 a.m. Led by Karl Hoyer from Orchard Drive Baptist Church. 27th – Game on. Games, Crafts, Fellowship. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Breakfast and lunch available. 29th – Friday Morning Jam. Sessions, 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast $5. Lunch $6. For more information call, (276) 629-1369 or visit www.hjdbeventcenter.com/upcoming-events.

*****

PATRICK COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: The Book Club meets, the second Thursday of every month from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., with Garry Clifton.

*****

COFFEE FOR VETERANS: The first Tuesday of every month from 9 – 11 a.m. at The Landmark Center, 105 Landmark Drive, Stuart. Donuts and coffee will be served. All veterans are encouraged to participate.

*****

Carroll County Genealogy Club: Open every Wednesday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. anyone interested in genealogy is invited to stop in the Historic Courthouse on Main Street, Hillsville. Regular monthly meeting will be November 20th, at 6:00 p.m. During the months of November and December special research will be done on the Bond and Burcham Families.

*****

Bookmobile -Nov. 25-26

Monday- 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Stuart Elem. School. 2 to 2:15 p.m., Wildwood Acres. Tuesday- 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Patrick Springs Primary School. 2 to 2:15 p.m., Wildwood Acres. Thursday- 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Blue Ridge Elem. School. 2 to 3 p.m., Trinity Christian School. For more information call (276) 694-3352 ext. #2.