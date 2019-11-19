Mountain Top Party Line

By Ivalien Reynolds

The frost was on the pumpkin and it froze my hanging baskets, but my mums stayed pretty and the leaves came tumbling down.

Saturday, November 9 was a beautiful day. Beverly Woody called me and wanted to know if I wanted to go on the mountain. Of course I said yes. She picked me up and spent the day on the mountain, put the Christmas flowers at loved ones graves, did some sightseeing, visited Beverly’s grandpas home place. The people who bought the property are restoring the house. They had built a beautiful fireplace from stones that were on the property. Most of the wood in the house is chestnut. It’s going to be really beautiful. It was a good day. Thank you so much.

It was Pastor Appreciation Day at church on Sunday. We appreciate Pastor Marion and Pastor Ben.

Edie Lemons made me the cutest thing and gave me on Sunday. It was a picture frame with the photo of me and the children I adopted on Christmas that was in The Enterprise. It was a big surprise and I loved it. What a great talent God has given Edie.

Thanks to David Mabe for the hot coffee on a cold Sunday morning. You do it just right. Sure was nice to get a pretty card from my flower friend in Rocky Mount, N.C. Thanks for the pretty card Pauline Martin has been my friend for many, many years.

The weather man got the weather right for Tuesday- snow, rain, windy and colder, and we got all that.

It looks like winter is here for sure with falling temperatures, some snow and sleet on Tuesday and a good snow on the mountain.

I always enjoy my visits with William and Glady Collins. They are so sweet and humble.

Recently we met a homeless couple and were glad we could help them with some food. They were in a pickup truck with their belongings. It was sad.

Hilda Nittler called and said she was going well so far. Still keep her in your prayers.

Food for Thought Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “Love and you shall be loved.”

Busy Day Corned Beef Casserole

1 8 oz. pkg with noodles

1 15 oz. can corned beef hash

1/4 lb. process cheese, cubed

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 can cream of chicken soup

1/2 cup milk

3/4 cup crushed potato chips

Cook noodles in salted water. Alternate noodles and corned beef in layers in casserole dish. Add cheese cubes and onion. Pour soup and milk on top of mixture. Sprinkle potato chips over top. Bake 350 for 45 minutes or until cheese has melted yield 6-8 servings. From the Favorite recipes of American Cookbook.

Instant Cocoa Mix

1 (1 lb box instant dry milk)

1 cup sugar

3/4 cup cocoa

1/4 tsp. salt

Mix dry ingredients together and store in a tight container. To make cocoa put 1/3 cup mix in a cup, stir in a little warm water to make a paste. Fill cup with boiling water. Stir and serve. (From Budget Watchers Cookbook.)