By Chad Janey

Blackberry Baptist Church

Be The Why to Your Own Why Don’t…

“For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give His life a ransom for many.” Mark 10:45

A very common question or statement that is made in any organization, but perhaps even more frequently in the church, usually begins something like this… “Why don’t we….? You could fill in the blank with so many different things.

Why don’t we have a class for this? Why don’t we have this type of event? Why don’t we do this more often? You get the picture. Let’s face it, we’ve all been a part of this picture, and more than likely have all been the one holding the brush.

I’d like to offer up a challenge. Be the WHY to your own Why Don’t! Jesus Himself said that He came not to be served (though as King He certainly deserved it), but rather to serve. What if we all truly had that same mentality and heart? What if when the “why don’t we“ question popped in our mind, we became the reason WHY the church does have that offering? What if we sought to serve in the very area where we felt that we needed to be served? What do you suppose might happen?

Perhaps we might just see the results that Jesus saw during His ministry here on earth. Lives changed, hurts healed, relationships restored. In the 2005 film Robots, Mr. Bigweld put it this way: “See a need, fill a need.” He later made another statement to a group of unlikely do-gooders when he said “You can shine, no matter what you’re made of.” So, go out and be the WHY! Let your light so shine before men that they will see your good works and glorify the Father who is in heaven. (Matt 5:16)