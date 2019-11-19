School Menu Nov. 20- 27

BREAKFAST: Grab and Go carts in each school; Wednesday: Mini Cinni Bagel, Biscuit/Gravy Thursday: Blueberry Muffin, Dutch Waffle. Friday: Breakfast Pizza. Monday: Chocolate Chip Muffin, Chicken Biscuit. Tuesday: Apple Breakfast Bites, Sausage Biscuit. Wednesday: Thanksgiving Break.

Lunch: Grab and Go carts in each school;

Wednesday: Turkey/ Stuffing, Ham/Roll, Gravy/Cranberry Sauce, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Thanksgiving Treat, 9-12: Colorful Corn Salad. Thursday: Toasted Grilled Cheese, Pepperoni Pizza, Hot Fresh Vegetable Soup, WG Saltine Crackers, Baby Carrots/Dip, 9-12: Scalloped Tomatoes. Friday: Steak & Cheese Hoagie, Cheese Quesadilla/ Pizza Sauce, Sautéed Peppers & Onions, Sweet Potato Crinkle Fries, Tasty Tender Turnip Greens, 9-12: Baby Lima Beans. Monday: Corn Dog, Cheese Pizza, Baked Beans, Twister Fries, 9-12: Honey Apple Crisp. Tuesday: Popcorn Chicken Yeast Roll, Hamburger/Bun, Lettuce/Tomato, Crinkle Cut Fries, Great Northern Beans, 9-12: Yellow Squash w/Onions. Wednesday: Thanksgiving Break.