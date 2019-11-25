Community Calendar

Saturday, November 30

Fairystone Christmas Bazaar: local authors, artists, crafters, woodworkers. A large variety of local talent. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 6687 Fairystone Hwy. Stuart. For more information email, bonnieturner8531@gamil.com.

Willow Branch Animal Shelter: Open house and BBQ. Come meet the team and have a BBQ on them. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the former Skipper’s restaurant parking lot, Patrick Springs. For more information call, 694-0287.

Small Business Saturday: Meadows of Dan, shop local and watch the Christmas Parade at 3 p.m. featuring the Floyd County High School Marching Band and Santa. Tree lighting will follow at dusk.

Thursday, December 5

Woolwine Elementary School Craft Show: 5 to 9 p.m. in the school gym. PTO Meeting at 6 p.m. in the school auditorium. 6:30 p.m., special visitor from the North Pole. Title One Math Bingo Night in the cafeteria following the PTO meeting. Call 930-2811 to register for the craft show and or Title One Math Bingo and Dinner Activity Night.

Saturday, December 7

Country Breakfast/Holiday Bazaar: bake sale, vendors and Christmas shopping all in one place. Breakfast is 7:30 to 10 a.m. Bazaar is open from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Francisco Community Building, 7100 NC. Hwy. 89 West Westfield, N.C. For more information call, (336) 351-4272.

Christmas Bazaar: Meadows of Dan VFW building, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 80 Mabry Mill Road, Meadows of Dan.

Stuart Farmers Market: Mistletoe Market 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Downtown Stuart.

Winter Blender: by the Stuart Elementary PTO. Rise and Shine Market with Youth Entrepreneur Vendors in the Stuart Elementary School’s new gym, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Home decor, gourmet delights, hand crafted items, jewelry, clothing, handbags, beauty products, and more. Belcher Mountain Photography will be taking family photos and photos with Santa. The cost is $20 for a CD with print release.

Sunday, December 8

Mountain View Church: in Meadows of Dan, is holding a Christmas program at 6 p.m. Christmas treats, handmade ornaments, hot chocolate and cookies will be served following the play. Everyone is welcome.

STEP Into Christmas Home Tour: set for Saturday, Dec. 7, tickets are now available for purchase at several local retail outlets. The tour, which features six historic properties in the Claiborne Avenue neighborhood of Rocky Mount, begins at 1 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m. Included in this year’s tour is a stop at the Historic High Street Cemetery, a Festival of Trees, and a reception at the Franklin Center on Claiborne Avenue. Tickets are $15 in advance; $20 at the gate. They may be purchased in Rocky Mount at Carter’s Fine Jewelry, Haywood’s Jewelers, and the STEP office on Dent Street. In Moneta they are available at Haywood’s Jewelers and PAC Interiors. Tickets are also available online through Eventbrite.com (search for STEP Into Christmas Home Tour) or can be reserved by calling the STEP office at 540-483-5142.

LIVE MUSIC: Live music featured at the Coffee Break every Tuesday from 8:30 – 11 a.m.

VISION – 12 STEPS TO A SPIRITUAL JOURNEY: Meet every Thursday night, 7 – 8:30 p.m., Harvest Worship Center’s Fellowship Hall, 21225 Jeb Stuart Highway, Stuart. For more information, call (276) 229-9392.

OPEN JAM: An open jam will be held every Friday from 7 – 10 p.m., music, food, family-friendly. Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road, Ararat.

MEDITATION FOR BEGINNERS: Every first Thursday each month from 5 – 5:30 p.m., free, learn simple techniques to get started with an insight meditation practice. There will be a 10-minute meditation every meeting hosted by Garry Clifton. Patrick County Library.

COME TO THE TABLE, 12-STEP PROGRAM: A 12-step program centered in the Word of God and Jesus Christ, The Chain Breaker. Bring your hurts, hang-ups, and habits, and leave them. Meet every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Mayo Mountain Church, Claudville Highway, Stuart. Call (276) 229-7462 or (276) 694-7614 for information.

NEW LIFE BIKERS: New Life Bikers meet at Honduras Coffee Shop on the first Saturday of each month at 8:30 a.m., and on the third Thursday at 7 p.m. All bikers are welcome. For more information, call (276) 692-5740.

COUNTRY BREAKFAST: Providence United Methodist Church will hold a country breakfast on the first Saturday of every month from 7:30 –10:30 a.m. Breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, apples, juice, and coffee. Donations benefit United Methodist men’s mission work. Eat-in or take out.

Turkey Shoot: sponsored by the Smith River Wildlife Club. Starting Nov. 8th the club meets each Friday at 7 p.m. until Nov. 29, Smith River Wildlife Club Building, Charity Hwy., Woolwine. Trophy given away each night.

BIG COUNTRY BREAKFAST: Willis Gap Community Center will hold a country breakfast on the first Saturday of each month from 7 – 10 a.m. homemade biscuits, apples, eggs, country ham, sausage, bacon, gravy, pancakes, and much more. Donations to Willis Gap Community Center.

SPENCER-PENN CENTRE November: Christmas Movie & Dinner with Santa: Friday, December 6th, 6:30 p.m. Dinner and a surprise movie with Santa. Call the Centre for your reservations. $15/adult includes dinner; $15/child includes dinner and a photo with Santa. Must register by Nov. 29. Open computer lab: Mondays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Computer Lab will be open to the public. High Speed Internet Access is available. Story Time & Play Date: Mondays at 10:30 a.m. Carole-Anne Penn will lead story, songs, crafts and then play time with friends. Storytime and crafts are geared toward preschoolers, but all ages are welcome. Charles & Rose Hylton Library: Open Monday, Tuesday & Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sign up for a library card today. Book Club: meets the third Thursday at 3 p.m., everyone is welcome. Call the Centre for the book selection. Chair Aerobics: Thursday Mornings with instructor, Paula Battle. 11:30 a.m., Free, M/HC Coalition for Health &Wellness. Aerobics: Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Instructor: Anita Hooker. This is a free class with the M/HC Coalition for Health & Wellness. Yoga: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m., $40 for 6 weeks, drop-in at $8 per class. Yoga mats provided –bring a blanket or towel. Free childcare provided for attendees. Call to register (276) 957-5757.475 Spencer-Penn Road, Spencer.

HJDB Events – November:

27th – Game on. Games, Crafts, Fellowship. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Breakfast and lunch available. 29th – Friday Morning Jam. Session, 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast $5. Lunch $6. For more information call, (276) 629-1369 or visit www.hjdbeventcenter.com/upcoming-events.

PHCC EVENTS: Workforce programs open house in the Frith Exhibit Hall. Learn about upcoming programs and financial aid. Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. and Jan. 6 at 5:30 p.m. For more information and to RSVP call, (276) 656 – 0260.

PATRICK COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: The Book Club meets, the second Thursday of every month from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., with Garry Clifton.

COFFEE FOR VETERANS: The first Tuesday of every month from 9 – 11 a.m. at The Landmark Center, 105 Landmark Drive, Stuart. Donuts and coffee will be served. All veterans are encouraged to participate.

Carroll County Genealogy Club: Open every Wednesday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. anyone interested in genealogy is invited to stop in the Historic Courthouse on Main Street, Hillsville. Regular monthly meeting will be November 20th, at 6:00 p.m. During the months of November and December special research will be done on the Bond and Burcham Families.

BOOKMOBILE SCHEDULE Dec 2-5:

Monday: Meadows of Dan – School, 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.; BB&T, 2 to 2:55 p.m. Community Building, 3 to 4:50 p.m. Tuesday: Woolwine- School, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Apple Tree Center, 2 to 2:30 p.m. Rose Window, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. Charity Baptist Church, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. Robert’s Market, 4:30 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday: Ararat–Fellowship Church, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; 2:30 to 3 p.m. Lee’s Greenery, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Willis Gap Community Building, 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. Jeb Stuart Grocery, 1:45 to 2:15 p.m. Trinity Christian School, 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday: Step, 10 to 11 a.m. Hardin Reynolds School,11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Patrick Henry Fire Station, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Salem United Methodist Church, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. For more information, call (276) 694-3352.