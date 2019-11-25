Arrests reported

The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office reported the following:
- Darrell Jacob Cockram, 35, of Meadows of Dan, was charged Nov. 15 with assault. Sergeant B. Webb made the arrest.
- Austin Kenneth Bowman, 23, of Lawsonville, N.C., was charged Nov. 15 with two counts of strangling another causing wounding or injury; one count each bomb/burn threat; abduction. Investigator Tennille E. Jessup and Deputy N. A. Wolfe made the arrest.
- David Michael Vosbury, 35, of Meadows of Dan, was charged Nov. 18 with four counts of writing bad checks. Deputy J. G. Pickerel made the arrest for Floyd County.
- Kevin Shane Belcher, 26, at the Patrick County Jail, was charged Nov. 9 with destruction of property. Deputy R. J. Ray made the arrest.