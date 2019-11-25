Eric Dwane Goff II, 22, of Patrick Springs, VA died on Monday, November 18, 2019

at his home. He was born on September 27, 1997 in Martinsville, VA to Eric Goff and Amy Goff.

He was a member of Church on the Hill and worked at the Danville Police Department. He loved his brothers in blue, he loved his dog Ace and he will always be remembered for his ability to make everyone laugh.

Surviving are his parents; Eric and Amy Goff of Patrick Springs, VA, one sister; Erica Falls and husband Vassa of Jefferson, NC, one niece; Lyriel Falls, one nephew; Liam Falls, grandparents; Steven and Gloria Goff, Ron and Jenny Shough, the love of his life Hannah Helbert, several cousins, uncle and aunts.

The funeral will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Norris Funeral Services Chapel in Martinsville, VA with Pastor Gary Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday November 22, 2019 at Norris Funeral Services Chapel in Martinsville, VA.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Eric Goff II Fund c/o Fidelity Bank 231 East Church Street Martinsville, VA 24112 to benefit mental health for fellow officers.

