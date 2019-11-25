Mr. Homer Hall, age 88, of Ararat, VA, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Northern Regional Hospital. Mr. Hall was born in Patrick County on February 12, 1931, to Benton Calvin Hall, Sr. and Sylvia Marshall Hall. He proudly served our county in the United States Navy. Mr. Hall was not only the first in his family to attend college; he earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Virginia Tech, and was presented the prestigious award of “Virginia State Teacher of the Year”. He retired after teaching at Blue Ridge High School and Patrick County High School. Among the many who will always cherish his memory are a daughter, Debbie Costner and husband Mark; a son, Patrick Hall; grandson, Marshall Costner and wife Andrea; granddaughter, Macy Hall; a great grandson, Calvin Hall; and sisters-in-law, Faithie Hall, Mabelene Harris and husband Ralph, and Frances Sumner. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hall was preceded in death by his wife, Margie Gwynn Hall; a daughter, Jennifer Hall; sisters, Ann Corn and Polly White; and brothers, Calvin Hall, Jr. and Elbert Hall. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Arlis Thomas. Burial will follow in Mountain View Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors by VFW Memorial Honor Guard, Pilot Mtn. Post 9436 & Mt. Airy Post 2019. The family will receive friends Sunday, one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain View Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Farley Eaton, 3217 Willis Gap Rd., Ararat, VA 24053