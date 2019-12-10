Community Calendar

Thursday, December 12

Patrick County Seniors: meet at the John D. Hooker Building at 11 a.m. Senior Melodies will provide the entertainment. Bring finger food and desserts to share. For more information about events and trips call, (276) 694-3917.

*****

Saturday, December 14

Patrick County Music Association: Doors open at 4:45 p.m. 5 p.m. ‘Chords of Faith,’ 6 p.m. Mike Hall. & p.m. ‘The Country Boys.’ Bring a chair; concessions available. Stuart Rotary Building, 420 Woodland Drive, Stuart.

******

Sunday, December 22

True Gospel Baptist Church: is hosting a Christmas play, ‘A Christmas to belive in,’ it begins at 6 p.m. and all are invited. 7403 Salem Hwy, Stuart.

*****

LIVE MUSIC: Live music featured at the Coffee Break every Tuesday from 8:30 – 11 a.m.

*****

VISION – 12 STEPS TO A SPIRITUAL JOURNEY: Meet every Thursday night, 7 – 8:30 p.m., Harvest Worship Center’s Fellowship Hall, 21225 Jeb Stuart Highway, Stuart. For more information, call (276) 229-9392.

*****

OPEN JAM: An open jam will be held every Friday from 7 – 10 p.m., music, food, family-friendly. Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road, Ararat.

*****

MEDITATION FOR BEGINNERS: Every first Thursday each month from 5 – 5:30 p.m., free, learn simple techniques to get started with an insight meditation practice. There will be a 10-minute meditation every meeting hosted by Garry Clifton. Patrick County Library.

******

COME TO THE TABLE, 12-STEP PROGRAM: A 12-step program centered in the Word of God and Jesus Christ, The Chain Breaker. Bring your hurts, hang-ups, and habits, and leave them. Meet every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Mayo Mountain Church, Claudville Highway, Stuart. Call (276) 229-7462 or (276) 694-7614 for information.

******

NEW LIFE BIKERS: New Life Bikers meet at Honduras Coffee Shop on the first Saturday of each month at 8:30 a.m., and on the third Thursday at 7 p.m. All bikers are welcome. For more information, call (276) 692-5740.

*****

COUNTRY BREAKFAST: Providence United Methodist Church will hold a country breakfast on the first Saturday of every month from 7:30 –10:30 a.m. Breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, apples, juice, and coffee. Donations benefit United Methodist men’s mission work. Eat-in or take out.

*****

BIG COUNTRY BREAKFAST: Willis Gap Community Center will hold a country breakfast on the first Saturday of each month from 7 to 10 a.m. homemade biscuits, apples, eggs, country ham, sausage, bacon, gravy, pancakes, and much more. Donations to Willis Gap Community Center.

*****

PHCC EVENTS: Workforce programs open house in the Frith Exhibit Hall. Learn about upcoming programs and financial aid. Jan. 6 at 5:30 p.m. For more information and to RSVP call, (276) 656-0260.

PATRICK COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: The Book Club meets, the second Thursday of every month from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., with Garry Clifton.

*****

COFFEE FOR VETERANS: The first Tuesday of every month from 9 – 11 a.m. at The Landmark Center, 105 Landmark Drive, Stuart. Donuts and coffee will be served. All veterans are encouraged to participate.

*****

Carroll County Genealogy Club: Open every Wednesday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. anyone interested in genealogy is invited to stop in the Historic Courthouse on Main Street, Hillsville. During the month of December special research will continue on Bond, and Burcham families and in addition the White family.

*****

Bookmobile 9-12th

Monday- 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Stuart Elem. School. 2 to 2:15 p.m., Wildwood Acres. Tuesday- 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Patrick Springs Primary School. 2 to 2:15 p.m., Wildwood Acres. Thursday- 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Blue Ridge Elem. School. 2 to 3 p.m., Trinity Christian School. For more information call (276) 694-3352 ext. #2.

*****

Patrick County Library Events: Dec. 5- Open art studio, 1 p.m.; Let’s playChess, 4 p.m.; Dec. 6 – Tai Chi, 11:30 a.m.; Dec. 7 – Book Signing ‘ForeverHome,’ 10 a.m.

*****

HJDB Events December

13th – Friday Morning Jam Sessions, 10 a.m. – 12: p.m. Breakfast – $5. Lunch – $6. 13th – Bingo, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. 21 games for $20. 16th – Game On, Games, Crafts, Fellowship. 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. 16th – Bible Study, 10 a.m. Pastor TBD. 16th – Bible Study, 11 a.m. Led by Karl Hoyer from Orchard Drive Baptist Church. 18th – Game-on , Games, Crafts, Fellowship. 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Breakfast & Lunch available. 20th – Friday Morning Jam Sessions, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Breakfast – $5. Lunch – $6. 20th – Bassett Music Jamboree, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Mark Templeton Christmas Show. Tickets are a $5. Concessions available. 23rd – Game-on, Games, Crafts, Fellowship. 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. 23rd – Bible Study, 10 a.m. Pastor TBD. 23rd – Bible Study, 11 a.m. Led by Karl Hoyer from Orchard Drive Baptist Church. 27th – Friday Morning Jam Sessions, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Breakfast – $5. Lunch – $6.