Mr. Tommy Benten Bowman, 68, of Mt. Airy passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem. He was born in Patrick County on June 30, 1951 to the late Delbert and Delia Handy Bowman. Mr. Bowman was a Contractor, and a faithful member of Friendly Tabernacle. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Lorraine Bowman; a daughter, Christan Bowman and friend Allen Bowman; step-daughters, Stacey Hubbard, Cortney Bowman and husband Tim; a step-son, Jacob Hubbard and wife Lekisha; twelve grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Jolene Lewis and friend Frank Scott, Helen and Robert Wagner; brothers and sister-in-law, Vernon and Janice Bowman, Johnnie Bowman; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Bowman was preceded in death by a grandson, Hunter Vanhoy; brothers, Ronnie, Donnie, and Arnold Bowman. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Friendly Tabernacle with the Rev. Chris Oakley officiating. Burial will follow in the Bowman Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM at the church. Moody Funeral Home in Mt. Airy is serving the Bowman family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.