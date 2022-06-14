Foresight Health isn’t wasting time in its quest to reopen the hospital in Patrick County.

The company announced Monday it is accepting applications for the hospital, with an expected timeline of reopening the emergency department by the end of the year.

“We … have hit the ground running,” Dr. Sameer Suhail, CEO of Foresight Health, said Monday. “Today, we announced that we have begun accepting applications and create and bring 200 to 300 jobs with our Patrick County hospital project.”

In April, the company announced its purchase of the hospital in Stuart.

Sean Adkins, director of Economic Development, said the purchase price of the property was $2.1 million.

Foresight also applied for Brownfield grant funding for asbestos removal through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) Brownfields Program, Adkins said of the program which supports revitalization efforts by funding environmental assessment, cleanup, and job training activities, according to online information.

Adkins said he anticipates the work on those efforts to begin in the upcoming weeks.

“We’re working every day and are very excited to bring high-quality healthcare services and big economic opportunities to Southside and Southwest Virginia,” Suhail said. “We take a holistic view of what it means to be good neighbors, so we are thrilled not only by the opportunity to bring a high-quality critical access facility and other healthcare services to Patrick County, but also start hiring locally and contribute to our local economy as well.”

Medical and other professionals are being sought, especially Southside and Southwest Virginia residents with rural healthcare experience. Interested applicants may submit a resume at www.foresighthealth.us/careers.

Noting the “resoundingly positive public response since we’ve announced this project,” Suhail said, “we cannot wait to get this project off the ground and start doing some real good in Southside and Southwest Virginia.”