Ronald “Ronnie” Carl Pratt passed away surrounded by his devoted wife and daughters on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia. He was 68 years old. Born on September 7, 1953, to the late Marjorie Cooke Pratt and Roland C. Pratt in Keane, New Hampshire.

Ronald was a 1971 graduate of Newtown High School in Newtown, CT. Upon graduation, he immediately enlisted in the United States Army. Ronnie graduated at the top of his basic training class, receiving a special assignment at the Pentagon upon completion. He then proudly served in Korea as a part the 44th Engineer Battalion Corp of Engineers, The Broken Heart Battalion. Upon his honorable discharge and return home, he soon met Mary, the love of his life. They married three months later, and against all odds, celebrated 46 anniversaries. Ronnie was a member of the Botsford Volunteer Fire Department where he served as Chief Engineer. He never met a vehicle he couldn’t drive. His auto body work and auto painting skills were second to none, and he plowed snow with extreme precision. Ronnie was a Harley Davidson enthusiast who also enjoyed Classic Rock n’ Roll Music, M.A.S.H, cartoons, and Ford Trucks.

In addition to his wife, Mary Farrell Pratt of Bassett, VA, Ronnie is survived by his two daughters, Erica Canfield and her husband, Kenneth “Scooter” of Newtown, CT and Michelle Scott and her husband, Chris of Southington, CT; his three grandchildren Samantha MaryAnna Canfield of New Milford, CT, Kenneth Charles Canfield Jr. of Newtown, CT, Ryan Christopher Scott of Southington, CT; great-grandson, Maverick James; two brothers, Russell Pratt and Joseph Pratt; and his best friend, Jay Nezvesky. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Ganger and one brother, Robert Pratt.

A memorial service including Military Honors will be held in Connecticut at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask that everyone register to vote in your local, state, and federal elections, or consider making a donation to your local animal rescue.