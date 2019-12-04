Congressional staff to visit

Ninth District U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith’s staff will be available at the following locations on December 13:

Patrick County, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Patrick County Administration Building, Conference Room, 106 Rucker Street, Stuart:

Martinsville, from 2:30 to 4 p.m., City of Martinsville Municipal Building, Conference Room #32, Lower Level, 55 W. Church Street, Martinsville.

In the event of inclement weather (heavy snow, sleet, icy rain, etc.), traveling office hours may be rescheduled to avoid putting constituents at risk. Staff will not be available if county or city schools are closed.

Call the Christiansburg Office, at 540-381-5671, or the Abingdon Office, at 276-525-1405, with any questions or to schedule an appointment.