County to discuss ordinance Monday

The Patrick County Board of Supervisors will discuss an ordinance for the Food and Beverage Tax at their meeting on Monday, Dec. 9.

A majority of voters participating in the Nov. 5 election supported a referendum on the Food and Beverage Tax. Supervisors must approve an ordinance to instate the tax.

The board also is scheduled to hear a report from Acting School Superintendent Dr. J. David Martin as well as discuss quotes for storm water, ground water, and gas monitoring; and a grant award.

ARC Grant Award/RFP

Supervisors may meet in closed session to discuss Personnel Legal Contract and Real Estate Matters.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m., on the third floor of the Patrick County Veterans Memorial Building, which is located on Rucker Street in Stuart.