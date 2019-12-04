Nutrient management training to be offered

Soil management is an important part of farming, and not having an adequate nutrient management plan in place can put farmers at a disadvantage.

To give farmers and other agriculture professionals insight and training into how efficient nutrient plans are developed, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation will offer a two-part nutrient management training school in December. Both sessions will be held at the Homewood Suites Richmond Airport Hotel in Sandston.

On Dec. 9 and 10, speakers from Virginia Tech will cover soil science, soil fertility and crop production. On Dec. 16-18, speakers will cover nutrient management plan writing using a case-study farm. The sessions will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

The program is for anyone interested in learning about the plan-writing process or how to become a certified plan writer.

For more information, visit dcr.virginia.gov/soil-and-water/nmtrain. To register, contact Susan Jones at 804-443-3803 or susan.jones@dcr.virginia.gov.