[caption id="attachment_58618" align="alignright" width="274"]<img class="wp-image-58618 " src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/11\/Cooper-225x300.jpg" alt="" width="274" height="365" \/> Scott Cooper is Patrick County\u2019s new Emergency Services Coordinator.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nBy Taylor Boyd\r\n<div dir="ltr">\r\n<div>\r\n<div>Scott Cooper will rely on his knowledge and experience to reach his overall goal of ensuring calls are answered and Patrick<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<div dir="ltr">\r\n<div>\r\n<div>residents are served.<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\nCooper, 53, recently accepted the county\u2019s Emergency Management Services (EMS) Coordinator post.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhat made me apply for the job was the opportunity to bring my knowledge, skills, and experience over the past 35 years to benefit the citizens and the county of Patrick,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\n\u201cFor our division, we need to make sure we\u2019re doing the best we can for the citizens while taking care of the assets and the finances - being fiscally responsible with the money the county provides,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nHe believes one of the biggest obstacles he will face is tied to the county\u2019s financial position.\r\n\r\n\u201cPatrick County is not a very wealthy county, so staying within budget while still providing services will be probably the biggest challenge,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nGaining the confidence of the community and its residents is another challenge that Cooper thinks he will face as an outsider.\r\n\r\n\u201cPatrick County is a small community. A lot of people have lived here all their lives, so they already have the familiarity of each other,\u201d he said. As an outsider, \u201cpeople might be a little hesitant or reluctant to get on board with some of the ideas I may have, or that I may bring to the table.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cWe understand the volunteers have to work during the day, so they\u2019re not around as much, and our lowest staffing points are during the daytime during the week. That\u2019s a big challenge right now for the county,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nCooper also thinks the county recognizes the concerns of the decreased volunteerism and is working on plans \u201cto combat that such as recruitment and retention efforts.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cHopefully we can hold onto the volunteer system as long as we can. If the trend nation-wide continues of decreased volunteerism, that is something that is going to have to be addressed in the future to make sure the citizens are being taken care of,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nOverall, Cooper said he believes the county is doing well with EMS, particularly with the challenges brought about by the combination system of volunteers and paid staff.\r\n\r\nIn the long-term, he cites general improvement of the whole system as among his goals.\r\n\r\n\u201cIn my position, I have to look at it from all different sides, not just the fire and EMS side, but also emergency management,\u201d Cooper said.\r\n\r\nThe county is well prepared for any major disasters that may occur, he said, and explained that he and his department will be proactive in planning for different potential disasters and the future of the fire and EMS systems.\r\n\r\nCooper has served in the public safety arena for the last 35 years, both as a volunteer and career-staff member in EMS and fire. He is a certified paramedic and certified firefighter, fire officer and chief EMS officer. He is nationally credentialed and has worked in Florida, Tennessee, Kansas, and Virginia.\r\n\r\nCooper holds an MA in public administration, a BA in public safety administration and three associate level degrees.\r\n\r\n\u201cI bring a wealth of knowledge of different ways to do things,\u201d he said. \u201cI\u2019m going to do my best to make sure that everything is prepared for in the worst-case scenario and residents can remain confident in the public safety organizations that we have.\u201d\r\n\r\nIn his spare time, Cooper likes to read, be outside, play darts, and relax. He is currently divorced and has one son living in Texas and four grandchildren.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n
