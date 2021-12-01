[gallery size="full" ids="58808,58809,58810"]\r\n\r\nA Bassett family has been arrested on charges of breaking and entering and larceny following an investigation of alleged multiple crimes committed over the last few months, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.\r\n\r\nFrench Andrew Bailey, 32, of 6243 Stones Dairy Road; Jessica Renee Bailey, 34, of 6243 Stones Dairy Rd; and Jamie Bailey, 30, of 66 Spruce Pine Drive, Bassett all were charged with multiple counts of felony breaking and entering, grand larceny and misdemeanor petit larceny, according to the sheriff.\r\n\r\nAll three are being held in the Patrick County Jail.\r\n\r\nFrench and Jamie Bailey are being held without bail; Jessica Bailey is being held on a $5000 secured bond, according to the release.\r\n\r\nSmith alleged that numerous break-ins have occurred in the Patrick Springs and County Line areas over the past several months, prompting an investigation from his office.\r\n\r\n\u201cAll of our investigators have been working diligently to bring resolution for the victims,\u201d the sheriff said, adding \u201ca great deal of work goes in to building each case; from gathering evidence, writing search warrants and interviewing suspects, it is a time intensive process.\u201d\r\n\r\nPatrick County Sheriff\u2019s Lt. Steve Austin, investigators Jason Kruse and Oscar Tejeda, and deputy Faith Hubbard worked on the cases and are continuing the investigation, as more charges are forthcoming, Smith said.\r\n\r\nHe alleged a total of eight different locations have been identified on Spring Road, Microfilm Road, Hollandsworth Drive and Abram Penn Highway.\r\n\r\nHousehold items, tools, and collectibles valued at several thousand dollars were the main items stolen, and some of the property has been recovered.\r\n\r\nThe Henry County Sheriff\u2019s Office assisted in the investigation, Smith said, and added all the search warrants were executed in that county.\r\n\r\nAnyone with information on those charged related to the alleged incidents is asked to call Smith confidentially at (276) 692-7012.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n
