[caption id="attachment_58804" align="aligncenter" width="1080"]<img class="wp-image-58804 size-full" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/11\/Wood1-1.jpg" alt="" width="1080" height="810" \/> The Patrick County School Board named Jason Wood (center) Acting Superintendent of the Patrick County School division.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nBy Taylor Boyd\r\n\r\nJason Wood was named Acting Superintendent of the Patrick County School division.\r\n\r\nWood, formerly the Assistant Superintendent of Administration, begins in the new position on Dec. 1, pending the approval of his Superintendent\u2019s license by the State Board of Education at its next meeting in January 2022.\r\n\r\nOnce he is on the Superintendent\u2019s eligibility list, Wood will be appointed as Superintendent of Patrick County Schools with a four-year contract.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_58805" align="alignright" width="516"]<img class=" wp-image-58805" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/11\/Wood2-1-300x225.jpg" alt="" width="516" height="387" \/> <br \/>Jason Wood and his family celebrate his promotion to Acting Superintendent of Patrick County Schools.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nInterim Superintendent Dr. David Martin\u2019s tenure with the division ended on Nov. 30.\r\n\r\nWood said he is thankful for the opportunity to serve the school division in this capacity.\r\n\r\n\u201cI feel blessed to lead and serve the school division that I grew up in and I am proud to say the school division my own children attend,\u201d he said, and noted the school division has a reputation of excellence due to staff, students, and families.\r\n\r\n\u201cI know firsthand the hard work and dedication of our staff. From bus drivers and cafeteria staff to teacher assistants and teachers - all deserve the credit for our success. It\u2019s my goal to find ways to make them feel appreciated and recognized,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nWood said he will strive to have honest and open communications with students, families, staff members, and the community.\r\n\r\n\u201cMy door will always be open, and I look forward to working together to meet the vision and mission of our school division. I feel building positive relationships and creating a family atmosphere in our schools is essential to our continued success,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nPatrick County School Board member Shannon Harrell said that she and the rest of the board are excited about what Wood will do for the school system.\r\n\r\nBrandon Simmons, chairman, said that while this is one of his last school board meetings, it might be one of the most important ones he has attended.\r\n\r\n\u201cI feel really confident in what this system is going to be like in the future with you at the helm,\u201d said Simmons, who will begin his tenure on the Patrick County Board of Supervisors in January.\r\n\r\nRyan Lawson said he is as optimistic as he has ever been about the school division with Wood at the helm. \u201cI\u2019m really happy to see you doing this,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nThe board expressed its gratitude to Martin for his work for the division.\r\n\r\n\u201cThank you for coming back to Patrick County and helping us do this. I hate to see you leave,\u201d vice chairman Walter Scott said.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe\u2019ll miss you and we thank you so much for what you\u2019ve done for us and our school system,\u201d Amy Walker said, tearing up.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n
