Mrs. Cora Grace Williams Foley, age 98 of Meadows of Dan, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Landmark Center in Stuart. She was born in Patrick County on August 28, 1923, to the late Joel Williams and Berta Gardner Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Robert Lee Foley; one brother, Joel Gardner Williams; three sisters, Mayetta Williams, Mary Jean Williams, Elizabeth Smith; and a son-in-law, Clinton Vipperman. Cora Grace was a longtime member of Meadows of Dan Baptist Church where she also served as the Secretary and Treasurer of the church cemetery for over 40 years. She was a member of the Meadows of Dan Women’s Club, Home Demonstration Club, and the VFW Auxiliary. She did extensive volunteer work with the Blue Ridge Nursing Home and Laurel Meadows Nursing Home and wrote newspaper articles for the Enterprise and Bull Mountain Bugle. She was a wonderful Christian woman who lived an exemplary life and always found a way to overcome difficulties and put the needs of others above her own. She was always a model of faith, strength, and kindness.

Surviving is two daughters and son-in-law, Mary Jo Vipperman of Martinsville, Ann and Dennis Gardner of Ashboro, NC; three grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced shortly by Moody Funeral Home in Stuart.