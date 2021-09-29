\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_56939" align="aligncenter" width="1080"]<img class="wp-image-56939 size-full" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/09\/Cougar1.jpg" alt="" width="1080" height="720" \/> Patrick County Cougar Demontez Hill avoids the sack.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nBy Ashlee Mullis\r\n\r\nWhen the Chatham Cavaliers rolled into Stuart tough and undefeated on September 17, but the Cougars were ready to pounce.\r\n\r\nChatham scored the first points on the board with a touchdown in the first. The team added another touchdown and a two-point conversion with 9:52 left in the 2nd quarter.\r\n\r\nNineteen seconds later, Ben Hylton answered with a 67-yard touchdown run to bring the score to 6-14.\u00a0 With 1:58 left in the half, Quarterback Demontez Hill connected a pass to Krish Patel for a 71-yard TD. Hill then scored the two-point conversion. The score was tied 14-14 at the half.\r\n\r\nLate in the third, Hylton ran for a 57-yard TD, followed by a successful two-point conversion by Hill.\u00a0 Chatham added 7 to the board at the end of the 3rd.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_56940" align="alignnone" width="1080"]<img class="wp-image-56940 size-full" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/09\/Cougar2.jpg" alt="" width="1080" height="720" \/> Cougar player Ben Hylton runs the ball. (Contributed photos)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nThe Cougars were strong in the 4th. Hill had a QB sneak for a one-yard TD, with 8:02 left in the game.\u00a0 Five minutes later, Hill had a huge 98-yard touchdown run, putting the Cougars ahead 34-28.\r\n\r\nChatham attempted a comeback, scoring 7 with :55 left in the game. The onside kick attempt was out of bounds, allowing the Cougars to take a knee and end the game, taking a 34-28 win.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<strong>Stats<\/strong>:\r\n\r\nTycarious \u201cBoogie\u201d Yellock carried the ball 14 times for 44 yards. On defense, Yellock had 1 tackle and 2 assists.\r\n\r\nBen Hylton had 5 carries and 124 yards, scoring 2 touchdowns for the Cougars. Hylton had 8 tackles and 6 assists.\r\n\r\nKrish Patel had 71 yards, scoring a touchdown on pass from Hill. Patel had 3 tackles and 2 assists.\r\n\r\nPeyton Cambron had 5 tackles, 6 assists, and 1 tackle for loss.\r\n\r\nJosh Wright had 4 tackles and 7 assists.\r\n\r\nSam Hubbard had 4 tackles and 5 assists.\r\n\r\nJaheim Johnson was credited with 3 tackles, 2 assists, and 1 tackle for loss.\r\n\r\nMorgan Horton had 2 tackles and 1 assist.\r\n\r\nJay Howard had 1 tackle and 1 assist, and Hill had 1 tackle.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n
