<img class="aligncenter wp-image-56981 size-full" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/09\/Hopkins.jpg" alt="" width="1080" height="1440" \/>By Ashlee Mullis\r\nThe Patrick County Varsity Volleyball Team hosted the Lady Bulldogs on September 21. The Cougars took the win in three sets: 25-5, 25-6, and 25-11. Suzanne Gonzalez had 9 kills, 9 digs and 2 aces, and Samantha Harris added 7 kills and 8 aces. Lainie Hopkins had 27 assists and 6 aces. Hopkins made history by becoming the 3rd player in Patrick County history to reach the 1,000 assist milestone in her career while putting up 27 assists during the Martinsville game.
